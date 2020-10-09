Cogna Educacao (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cogna Educacao (OTCMKTS:COGNY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cogna Educacao in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

Get Cogna Educacao alerts:

COGNY stock opened at $1.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06. Cogna Educacao has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $3.07.

Cogna Educação SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: In-Class Higher Education, Distance Learning Higher Education, and Basic Education. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and post-graduate courses; manages child, K-12, and high-school teaching activities; sells textbooks and learning aids; and licenses teaching and pedagogic products.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cogna Educacao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogna Educacao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.