CoinPoker Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.06 Million (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One CoinPoker token can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Kucoin and Allcoin. CoinPoker has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $2,730.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded up 26.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CoinPoker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00257134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00091793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00037670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.06 or 0.01516850 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000236 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00156265 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker’s genesis date was October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 266,638,612 tokens. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinPoker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinPoker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.