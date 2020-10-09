CoinUs (CNUS) Price Down 50.5% This Week

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded down 51.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One CoinUs token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit. CoinUs has a market cap of $99,300.17 and approximately $306.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CoinUs has traded down 50.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoinUs alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001876 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001332 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000366 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002600 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000180 BTC.

CoinUs Token Profile

CoinUs is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Allbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinUs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.