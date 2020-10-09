Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 152,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 17,023 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 24.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 407,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,021,000 after buying an additional 80,204 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the first quarter. Seeyond now owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,186,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,015,000 after purchasing an additional 385,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 100.7% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 27,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 13,968 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.45. The company had a trading volume of 15,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,090. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $80.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.32 and its 200-day moving average is $73.13. The company has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

In related news, SVP John J. Huston sold 84,905 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $6,552,967.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,405,013.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $30,993.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,217.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,994 shares of company stock valued at $19,678,851 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

