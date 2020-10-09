Collagen Solutions (LON:COS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.68

Collagen Solutions PLC (LON:COS)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.68 and traded as high as $6.36. Collagen Solutions shares last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 3,268 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 million and a PE ratio of -7.95.

Collagen Solutions (LON:COS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported GBX (0.76) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter.

Collagen Solutions plc sources, develops, manufactures, and supplies medical grade collagen components and biomaterials for use in research, regenerative medicines, medical devices, and in-vitro diagnostics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and Asia. It offers collagen soluble collagen, collagen powders, fibrillars, collagen gels, freeze dried collagen, and other products for use in orthopaedic, sports medicine, dental, wound care, cardiovascular, general, plastic, and reconstructive surgeries, as well as 3D cell culture research; Bovine Pericardium is used in bio-prosthetic heart valves, dural closures, bone and dental membranes, and surgical buttressing applications; and BSE-free bovine biomaterials.

