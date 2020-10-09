Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

COLL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a sell rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of COLL opened at $21.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average of $18.72. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $25.59. The company has a market cap of $757.50 million, a PE ratio of -2,194.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $78.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.87 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.17%. Analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $32,660,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 268.3% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,551,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after buying an additional 1,130,450 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3,383.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 697,469 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after buying an additional 677,446 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,103,966 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,347,000 after buying an additional 601,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,302,000.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.