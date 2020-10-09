COLONY C 7.15 SRS I CUM RED PREP PRF (NYSE:CLNY.PI) Shares Down 0.8%

COLONY C 7.15 SRS I CUM RED PREP PRF (NYSE:CLNY.PI) shares dropped 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.45 and last traded at $22.55. Approximately 24,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.73.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.41.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a global investment firm focused on building, financing, and owning digital infrastructure assets serving the world's leading technology and telecommunications companies. The Company has assets under management of approximately $50 billion composed of $38 billion of capital managed on behalf of third-party institutional and retail investors and $12 billion of investment interests on its own balance sheet.

