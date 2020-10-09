Command Center (OTCMKTS:CCNI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.50

Command Center, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCNI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.50 and traded as high as $7.98. Command Center shares last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 6,082 shares.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.50.

Command Center Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCNI)

Command Center, Inc, a staffing company, operates primarily in the manual on-demand labor segment of the staffing industry. It provides services primarily in the areas of light industrial, auto and transportation, and event services. The company serves small to mid-sized businesses in the retail, construction, warehousing, industrial/manufacturing, transportation, and hospitality industries.

