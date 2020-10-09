Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.27

Community Investors Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.27 and traded as high as $15.75. Community Investors Bancorp shares last traded at $15.75, with a volume of 138 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average of $15.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th.

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that provides personal and commercial banking services in Ohio. It accepts checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and health savings accounts. The company offers consumer loans, including personal, auto, home equity, and home improvement loans; commercial loans, such as real estate, term, business expansion, construction, and SBA loans; and mortgages.

