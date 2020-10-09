Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.43

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.43 and traded as high as $8.52. Community West Bancshares shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 21 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Community West Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $70.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average of $7.44.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $9.42 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Community West Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 192.0% during the 2nd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 118,589 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 316.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 157,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 135,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 72,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:CWBC)

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products.

