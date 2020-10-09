Comparing Covia (CVIA) and Its Competitors

Covia (NYSE: CVIA) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Covia to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Covia and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Covia $1.60 billion -$1.29 billion -0.40 Covia Competitors $1.62 billion -$27.86 million 10.89

Covia’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Covia. Covia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Covia and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Covia 0 0 0 0 N/A Covia Competitors 407 1156 1274 42 2.33

As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential downside of 7.88%. Given Covia’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Covia has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Covia and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covia -129.70% -144.87% -19.81% Covia Competitors -16.82% -5.21% 0.63%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.2% of Covia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Covia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Covia rivals beat Covia on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

About Covia

Covia Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of diversified mineral-based and material solutions. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Industrial. The Energy segment offers the oil and gas industry a comprehensive portfolio of raw frac sand, value-added-proppants, well-cementing additives, gravel-packing media and drilling mud additives. The Industrial segment provides raw, value-added and custom-blended products to the glass, ceramics, metals, coatings, polymers, construction, foundry, filtration, sports and recreation and various other industries. The company was founded on June 1, 2018 and is headquartered in Chesterland, OH.

