Comparing TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) & Juma Technology (NYSE:JUMT)

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) and Juma Technology (OTCMKTS:JUMT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

TIM Participacoes has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Juma Technology has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TIM Participacoes and Juma Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TIM Participacoes 10.51% 8.28% 4.67% Juma Technology N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.9% of TIM Participacoes shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TIM Participacoes and Juma Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TIM Participacoes 0 1 4 0 2.80 Juma Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

TIM Participacoes currently has a consensus target price of $28.38, suggesting a potential upside of 128.65%. Given TIM Participacoes’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe TIM Participacoes is more favorable than Juma Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TIM Participacoes and Juma Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TIM Participacoes $4.22 billion 1.42 $917.85 million $1.03 12.05 Juma Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TIM Participacoes has higher revenue and earnings than Juma Technology.

Summary

TIM Participacoes beats Juma Technology on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

TIM Participacoes Company Profile

TIM Participações S.A. provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services. It also provides landline telephone services, domestic long-distance and international long-distance voice services, personal mobile services, and multimedia communication services. In addition, the company sells various mobile handsets and accessories through its dealer network, which includes its own stores, exclusive franchises, and authorized dealers; and offers co-billing services to other telecommunication service providers. As of December 31, 2018, it served a subscriber base of 55.9 million customers; and had approximately 12.2 thousand points of sale, including 156 company owned stores, as well as had approximately 310 thousand points of sales to access prepaid phone services through supermarkets, newsstands, and other small retailers. The company was formerly known as Tele Celular Sul Participações S.A. and changed its name to TIM Participações S.A. in August 2004. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TIM Participações S.A. is a subsidiary of TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações S.A.

Juma Technology Company Profile

Juma Technology Corp., through its subsidiary, Nectar Services Corp., provides a suite of software services for the management, monitoring, and call routing of an entity's voice and data systems. The company offers Converged Management Platform, an intelligent distributed platform that converges the monitoring of voice and data equipment, and the remote management of the various layers of a client's network and systems infrastructure to provide a view of the health and status of an entire network. Its Converged Management Platform is provided as a service to managed service providers in enabling them to monitor and manage their end-clients' facilities, as well as sold by managed service providers or channel partners directly to IT buyers within businesses and enterprises. The company also provides Enterprise Session Management, a managed services software solution that enables carrier class routing and session management functionality for enterprise or business customers. In addition, it offers a hosted telephony service that allows small to medium sized businesses to gain the features and functionality larger firms without purchasing a corporate private branch exchange. The company provides its software services for voice and data networks through a sales channel program of voice over Internet protocol and data integration firms. Juma Technology Corp. is headquartered in Farmingdale, New York.

