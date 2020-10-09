Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $80.46 Million

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

Analysts expect Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) to report $80.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.70 million and the highest is $84.18 million. Concrete Pumping posted sales of $83.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year sales of $305.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $302.80 million to $309.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $311.80 million, with estimates ranging from $295.14 million to $320.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $77.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.96 million.

BBCP has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Concrete Pumping in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 59.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 475,566 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 104.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 15,429 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 79.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 34,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 47.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 114,793 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 41.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 21,039 shares during the period. 24.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,204. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $222.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concrete Pumping (BBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.