Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $80.46 Million

Analysts expect Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) to report $80.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.70 million and the highest is $84.18 million. Concrete Pumping posted sales of $83.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year sales of $305.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $302.80 million to $309.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $311.80 million, with estimates ranging from $295.14 million to $320.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $77.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.96 million.

BBCP has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Concrete Pumping in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 59.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 475,566 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 104.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 15,429 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 79.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 34,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 47.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 114,793 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 41.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 21,039 shares during the period. 24.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,204. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $222.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

