Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBCP. B. Riley raised Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Concrete Pumping in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 108.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 104.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 15,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBCP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,204. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41. Concrete Pumping has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $222.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 18.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $77.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.96 million. Research analysts predict that Concrete Pumping will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

