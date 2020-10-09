Condor Petroleum (TSE:CPI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.49

Condor Petroleum Inc (TSE:CPI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.49 and traded as high as $0.53. Condor Petroleum shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 33,500 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 million and a P/E ratio of -2.09.

Condor Petroleum (TSE:CPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.48 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Condor Petroleum Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Condor Petroleum Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Zharkamys West 1 territory that covers an area of approximately 3,777 square kilometers located in the Pre-Caspian basin in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

