Constellation (DAG) Hits One Day Volume of $74,636.00

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $14.68 million and approximately $74,636.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Constellation token can currently be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Hotbit and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Constellation

Constellation (DAG) is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Bilaxy, Kucoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

