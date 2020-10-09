Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Continental from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Continental in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.
CTTAY traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $12.04. The stock had a trading volume of 35,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,113. Continental has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.63.
Continental Company Profile
Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.
