Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Continental from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Continental in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

CTTAY traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $12.04. The stock had a trading volume of 35,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,113. Continental has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.63.

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Continental had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

