Contrasting Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) & The Shyft Group (NYSE:SHYF)

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) and Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

The Shyft Group has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Signal has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

74.6% of The Shyft Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of Federal Signal shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of The Shyft Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Federal Signal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for The Shyft Group and Federal Signal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Shyft Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Federal Signal 0 1 2 0 2.67

Federal Signal has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.33%. Given Federal Signal’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Federal Signal is more favorable than The Shyft Group.

Profitability

This table compares The Shyft Group and Federal Signal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Shyft Group -1.43% 23.59% 10.15% Federal Signal 8.73% 17.07% 9.07%

Dividends

The Shyft Group pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Federal Signal pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. The Shyft Group pays out 8.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Federal Signal pays out 17.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Federal Signal has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Federal Signal is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Shyft Group and Federal Signal’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Shyft Group $756.54 million 0.97 -$12.57 million $1.24 16.69 Federal Signal $1.22 billion 1.55 $108.50 million $1.79 17.50

Federal Signal has higher revenue and earnings than The Shyft Group. The Shyft Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federal Signal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Federal Signal beats The Shyft Group on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc., through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc., manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV). The FVS segment manufactures and sells various commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries. This segment markets its commercial vehicles under the Aeromaster, Velocity, Ultimate, Trademaster, Metromaster, Utilivan, Utilimaster Upfit Services, and Reach brand names. It also installs specialty interior and exterior up-fit equipment for walk-in vans, truck bodies, and passenger vans under Specialty Up-fit name; and provides aftermarket support, including parts sales and field services. The SCV engages in the engineering and manufacture of luxury class A diesel motor home chassis; manufacture and assemble of truck body options for various trades, service truck bodies, stake body trucks, contractor trucks, and dump bed trucks; and provision of chassis and complete vehicle assembly services for military vehicles, drill rigs, shuttle bus chassis, and other specialty chassis and vehicles. This segment also offers assembly services for Isuzu N-gas and F-series chassis; and parts and accessories for its motor home, defense, and specialty chassis, as well as maintenance and repair services for its motor home and specialty chassis. The company sells its products to commercial users, original equipment manufacturers, dealers, individual end users, and municipalities and other governmental entities. The company was formerly known as Spartan Motors, Inc. and changed its name to The Shyft Group, Inc. in June 2020. The Shyft Group, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group. The Environmental Solutions Group segment offers a range of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner and vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment under the Elgin, Vactor, Guzzler, Westech, and Jetstream brand names. Is also manufactures dump truck bodies and trailers for maintenance and infrastructure end-markets under the Ox Bodies, Crysteel, J-Craft, Duraclass, Rugby, and Travis brand names. In addition, this segment engages in the sale of parts, service and repair, equipment rental, and training activities under the FS Solutions brand. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment provides systems and products for campus and community alerting, emergency vehicles, first responder interoperable communications, and industrial communications, as well as command and municipal networked security. Its products include vehicle lightbars and sirens, public warning sirens, general alarm systems, public address systems, and public safety software. This segment sells its products under the Federal Signal, Federal Signal VAMA, and Victor brand names. The company sells its products through wholesaler, distributor, independent manufacturer representative, original equipment manufacturer, and direct sales force, as well as independent foreign distributor. Federal Signal Corporation was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

