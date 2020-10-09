Contrasting General Moly (GMO) & Its Rivals

General Moly (NYSE: GMO) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare General Moly to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.6% of General Moly shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of General Moly shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares General Moly and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio General Moly N/A -$7.88 million -0.58 General Moly Competitors $6.08 billion $737.94 million -13.84

General Moly’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than General Moly. General Moly is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares General Moly and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Moly N/A 104.15% 16.12% General Moly Competitors -8.71% 2.98% 0.23%

Risk & Volatility

General Moly has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Moly’s peers have a beta of 0.43, indicating that their average share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for General Moly and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Moly 0 0 0 0 N/A General Moly Competitors 649 1839 1933 105 2.33

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 17.91%. Given General Moly’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe General Moly has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

About General Moly

General Moly, Inc., together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interest in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and one mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada. General Moly, Inc. was incorporated in 1925 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

