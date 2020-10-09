Contrasting Majic Wheels (OTCMKTS:MJWL) and Funko (OTCMKTS:FNKO)

Majic Wheels (OTCMKTS:MJWL) and Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Majic Wheels and Funko’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Majic Wheels N/A N/A N/A Funko -1.54% 2.27% 0.88%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Majic Wheels and Funko, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Majic Wheels 0 0 0 0 N/A Funko 2 6 2 0 2.00

Funko has a consensus target price of $10.23, indicating a potential upside of 63.34%. Given Funko’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Funko is more favorable than Majic Wheels.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Majic Wheels and Funko’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Majic Wheels N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Funko $795.12 million 0.39 $11.73 million $0.66 9.48

Funko has higher revenue and earnings than Majic Wheels.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.7% of Funko shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Funko shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Majic Wheels has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Funko has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Funko beats Majic Wheels on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Majic Wheels

Majic Wheels Corp., a development stage company, operates in waste management business. It intends to engage in environmental safe junk removal, trash hauling, recycling, commercial and residential construction cleanup, and demolition business activities, as well as roll off dumpster rentals and site work services. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Fort Myers, Florida.

About Funko

Funko, Inc., a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets. The company sells its products to specialty retailers, mass-market retailers, and e-commerce sites; distributors for sale to small retailers; and consumers through its e-commerce business, as well as at specialty licensing and comic book shows, conventions, and exhibitions. Funko, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.

