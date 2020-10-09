Contrasting Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) & Power Assets (NASDAQ:HGKGY)

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) and Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Pioneer Power Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Power Assets shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.5% of Pioneer Power Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Power Assets shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Pioneer Power Solutions and Power Assets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Power Solutions -29.80% -109.43% -55.56% Power Assets N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Pioneer Power Solutions has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Power Assets has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pioneer Power Solutions and Power Assets’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Power Solutions $20.58 million 2.17 -$1.44 million N/A N/A Power Assets $172.05 million 66.06 $909.92 million N/A N/A

Power Assets has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Power Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pioneer Power Solutions and Power Assets, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Power Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Power Assets 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Power Assets beats Pioneer Power Solutions on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions. The Transmission & Distribution Solutions segment offers liquid-filled and dry-type power, distribution, and specialty electrical transformers used in the control and conditioning of electrical current; and magnetically-driven solutions to ensure clean power and eliminate issues caused by harmonics and transients. The Critical Power Solutions segment provides engine-generator sets, uninterruptible power supply systems, and proprietary technology solutions, GenMax; maintenance, repair, and support services; and remote monitoring and automated control systems. It serves electrical utilities, independent power providers, electrical co-ops, industrial companies, commercial users, electric equipment wholesalers, municipal power systems, engineering and construction firms, and various electrical distributors through its direct sales force and a network of independent sales agents. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. is a subsidiary of Provident Pioneer Partners, L.P.

About Power Assets

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. The company generates energy from thermal, wind, and waste sources. It also distributes gas; transmits oil; holds property; and provides consulting, financing, trust administration, and management services. The company has a generation capacity of 1,731 MW renewable energy/energy from waste, 3,968 MW gas fired, and 4,607 MW coal/oil fired; and operates 112,300 km of gas/oil pipeline, as well as 399,100 km of power network serving 19,083,000 customers. Power Assets Holdings Limited was incorporated in 1976 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

