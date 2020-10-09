Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) PT Raised to $3.50 at Raymond James

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $2.80 to $3.50 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at $1.59 on Monday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

