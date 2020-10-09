Cooper Financial Group Buys 109 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,645 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.0% of Cooper Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,213,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after buying an additional 3,527,148 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,706,128,000 after buying an additional 471,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,313,715,000 after buying an additional 1,667,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,522,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,337,453,000 after buying an additional 1,251,930 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft stock traded up $4.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.33. 1,161,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,441,582. The company has a market cap of $1,593.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.29 and a 200-day moving average of $193.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.72.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

