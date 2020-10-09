Cooper Financial Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Cooper Financial Group decreased its position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,104 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,346,566 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,561,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,640 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $230,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,966 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,172,487 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $276,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,028 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,539,099 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $134,317,000 after purchasing an additional 827,499 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,899,726 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $222,287,000 after purchasing an additional 819,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.87. 104,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707,308. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.68. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $119.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. Best Buy’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

In other Best Buy news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 250,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $28,912,713.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $885,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 337,348 shares of company stock valued at $38,527,214. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.09.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

