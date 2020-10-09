Cooper Financial Group Cuts Stock Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Cooper Financial Group lowered its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Clorox were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.42.

Clorox stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.33. The company had a trading volume of 27,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,834. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $144.31 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,062.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $2,365,559.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,004.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

