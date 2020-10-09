Cooper Financial Group Decreases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cooper Financial Group decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,650 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after buying an additional 551,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $959,885,000 after buying an additional 115,213 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $995,407,000 after purchasing an additional 206,856 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,190,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,584,000 after purchasing an additional 13,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,086,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $632,582,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,402 shares in the company, valued at $16,931,053.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.60, for a total transaction of $653,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,062,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,804 shares of company stock worth $7,743,467 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.65.

COST traded up $4.19 on Friday, reaching $369.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,028. The stock has a market cap of $161.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $365.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $346.31 and its 200 day moving average is $319.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.