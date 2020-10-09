Cooper Financial Group Grows Position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 39.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,408,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,152 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,960,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,796,000 after purchasing an additional 45,635 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,227,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,222,000 after purchasing an additional 62,310 shares in the last quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 951,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 41.2% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 488,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,806,000 after purchasing an additional 142,550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA QAI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.22. The company had a trading volume of 425 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,073. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.14. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12-month low of $26.58 and a 12-month high of $32.01.

