Cooper Financial Group Has $541,000 Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Paypal were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 12.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 5.6% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 11,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Paypal during the second quarter worth about $1,651,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other Paypal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $4,595,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,603 shares in the company, valued at $86,322,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.98.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.76 on Friday, reaching $195.82. The company had a trading volume of 257,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,716,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.52 billion, a PE ratio of 88.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $212.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.35 and a 200-day moving average of $159.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.