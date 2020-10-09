Cooper Financial Group Has $762,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cooper Financial Group lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,195,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,893,000 after buying an additional 522,767 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 82.8% during the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 115.8% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.0% during the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.42. The stock had a trading volume of 421,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,258,910. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.05. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $122.94. The stock has a market cap of $140.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.08.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

