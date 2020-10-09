Cooper Financial Group Has $817,000 Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 81.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 20,520 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 13,379 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 38.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 10,454 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,967,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,876. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.87. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $55.58.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Article: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.