Cooper Financial Group Increases Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 1.3% of Cooper Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.1% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,246,313 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.93. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

