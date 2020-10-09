Cooper Financial Group Increases Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,345 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in Walmart by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,595,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 926,690 shares of company stock valued at $126,563,837 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.74. 128,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,746,555. The firm has a market cap of $400.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.90. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $151.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.75.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

