Cooper Financial Group Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,243 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Netflix were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 65.0% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in Netflix by 57.1% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 688.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 39.7% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. CSFB restated a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Netflix from $480.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Netflix from $530.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $498.85.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $4.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $536.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,521,256. The company has a market cap of $234.53 billion, a PE ratio of 89.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $500.87 and a 200-day moving average of $455.79. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.57 and a 52 week high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total value of $680,105.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,892.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $5,057,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,023.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 205,795 shares of company stock valued at $101,673,310. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

