Cooper Financial Group Lowers Stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Cooper Financial Group cut its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Eaton were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Eaton by 1,250.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.39.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $315,120.74. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,384 shares in the company, valued at $15,336,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 93,597 shares of company stock worth $9,550,626 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.54. 32,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,525,802. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.29. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $107.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

