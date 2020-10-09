Cooper Financial Group Purchases 1,400 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.8% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% during the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 32,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.79.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $286.14. 94,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,037,681. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

