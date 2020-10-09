Cooper Financial Group Purchases 1,407 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cooper Financial Group increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in 3M were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.7% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 2.8% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.38. 72,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,624,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $182.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Barclays raised their target price on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.29.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

