Cooper Financial Group Purchases 155 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,017 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $4.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.38. 25,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,834. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.17, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.89. Fortinet Inc has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $151.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $615.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 40.58%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total value of $393,271.20. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $100,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,479 shares in the company, valued at $10,101,354.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,351 shares of company stock worth $6,979,883 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTNT. OTR Global lowered shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.35.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

