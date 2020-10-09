Cooper Financial Group Purchases New Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $3.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $285.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,676,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,309,953. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $303.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.