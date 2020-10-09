Cooper Financial Group Raises Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,324 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group owned approximately 0.08% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JMST. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 29,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 325.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 144,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 110,378 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 319.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 57,244 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.98. 6,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,921. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.84. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.04 and a 12-month high of $52.16.

