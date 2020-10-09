Cooper Financial Group Sells 1,339 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Cooper Financial Group lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 110.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,451,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,558 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at about $84,778,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 143.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,481,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,189,000 after acquiring an additional 873,146 shares during the period. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 84.2% in the second quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 1,603,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,235,000 after purchasing an additional 733,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4,242.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 518,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,191,000 after purchasing an additional 506,120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.73. The stock had a trading volume of 122,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118,530. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.78. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $53.31 and a 52 week high of $84.12.

