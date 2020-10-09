Cooper Financial Group Sells 1,513 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cooper Financial Group lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 801,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,414,000 after purchasing an additional 44,304 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,270 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,042,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,537,000 after acquiring an additional 304,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,862,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,383,010,000 after acquiring an additional 893,003 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 18.8% during the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,354,383. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $149.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $73.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.52.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

