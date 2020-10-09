Cooper Financial Group Sells 357 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Cooper Financial Group lowered its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 12,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period.

iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.10. 1,304,829 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.65. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

