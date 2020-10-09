Cooper Financial Group Trims Stake in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Cooper Financial Group decreased its position in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,293 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group owned about 0.07% of American Finance Trust worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFIN. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,892,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,916,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,319,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after buying an additional 578,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,626,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,668,000 after buying an additional 296,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 820,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 144,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AFIN. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

AFIN stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,121. The company has a market cap of $739.80 million, a PE ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 1.18. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average is $7.17.

American Finance Trust Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

