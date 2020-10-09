Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.53

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.53 and last traded at $37.39, with a volume of 4090 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.69.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.41. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $496.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.87 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 5.73%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile (NYSE:CTB)

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

