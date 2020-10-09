Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) (CVE:CLH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.73

Shares of Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) (CVE:CLH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.73 and traded as high as $1.22. Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 1,701 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.50.

About Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) (CVE:CLH)

Coral Gold Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nevada. It holds 100% interests in the Norma Sass property with 36 mining claims; the JDN Hilltop Crest with 27 claims; and the Eagle property with 45 claims located in Lander County, Nevada.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.