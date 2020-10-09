Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.15. Core Molding Technologies shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 21,640 shares changing hands.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.81 million during the quarter.

In other Core Molding Technologies news, EVP Renee R. Anderson bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $26,820.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 69,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,913.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Zimmer bought 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $37,452.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 158,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,602.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 25,124 shares of company stock valued at $186,445.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Core Molding Technologies stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.76% of Core Molding Technologies worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures sheet molding compound (SMC) and molder of thermoset and thermoplastic products. It specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, including compression molding of SMC, glass mat thermoplastics, bulk molding compounds, and direct long-fiber thermoplastics; and spray-up, hand lay-up, resin transfer molding, structural foam and structural Web injection molding, reaction injection molding, and utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.