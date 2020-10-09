Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.15. Core Molding Technologies shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 21,640 shares changing hands.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.81 million during the quarter.
In other Core Molding Technologies news, EVP Renee R. Anderson bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $26,820.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 69,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,913.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Zimmer bought 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $37,452.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 158,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,602.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 25,124 shares of company stock valued at $186,445.
About Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures sheet molding compound (SMC) and molder of thermoset and thermoplastic products. It specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, including compression molding of SMC, glass mat thermoplastics, bulk molding compounds, and direct long-fiber thermoplastics; and spray-up, hand lay-up, resin transfer molding, structural foam and structural Web injection molding, reaction injection molding, and utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.
