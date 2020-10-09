CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). CorePoint Lodging posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 110.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CorePoint Lodging.
CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.53). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 48.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 79,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 240.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 86.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 372,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE CPLG traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.66. The company had a trading volume of 739 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,677. CorePoint Lodging has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $11.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $333.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.69.
About CorePoint Lodging
CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.
