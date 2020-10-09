CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) to report $152.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $151.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $155.16 million. CoreSite Realty posted sales of $144.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full year sales of $604.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $603.90 million to $607.01 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $656.55 million, with estimates ranging from $646.10 million to $665.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $150.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.87 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 12.77%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.89.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $127,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,184 shares in the company, valued at $3,078,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total value of $96,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,717 shares of company stock valued at $31,451,711 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 1.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,603,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,137,000 after acquiring an additional 29,402 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 16.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,029,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,364,000 after acquiring an additional 144,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,168,000 after acquiring an additional 52,520 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 291.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 705,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,418,000 after acquiring an additional 525,219 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,169,000 after acquiring an additional 23,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

COR traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.58. 9,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,402. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.25. CoreSite Realty has a fifty-two week low of $90.07 and a fifty-two week high of $130.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.69%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

