Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CRVS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corvus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVS opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.05. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3.42.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRVS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

