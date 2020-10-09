CountPlus Limited (CUP.AX) (ASX:CUP) Insider Purchases A$29,370.00 in Stock

CountPlus Limited (CUP.AX) (ASX:CUP) insider Raymond (Ray) Kellerman acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.98 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of A$29,370.00 ($20,978.57).

Raymond (Ray) Kellerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 25th, Raymond (Ray) Kellerman purchased 20,000 shares of CountPlus Limited (CUP.AX) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.96 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,200.00 ($13,714.29).

On Monday, September 7th, Raymond (Ray) Kellerman purchased 18,810 shares of CountPlus Limited (CUP.AX) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.97 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of A$18,264.51 ($13,046.08).

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is a positive change from CountPlus Limited (CUP.AX)’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. CountPlus Limited (CUP.AX)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.13%.

CountPlus Limited (CUP.AX) Company Profile

CountPlus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Planning, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers tax, assurance, audit, and corporate advisory services; financial planning; loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.

